Senator Orji Kalu: under attack for dreaming about presidency

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chief Whip at the Nigerian senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has drawn a backlash over his statement that he would not hesitate to serve as Nigeria’s president if he gets the opportunity.

Kalu spoke on Monday during a visit to former Military President, Ibrahim Badamsi Babangida in Minna.

The remark sparked outrage among Nigerians, with commenters saying the Senator is not fit to rule the country.

While in Minna, Kalu also visited former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq Bahago.

While at the residence of the former military head president, Kalu was quoted to have said: “I am still in the senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as president I will not hesitate.

The former senator just returned from prison after spending six months. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after being found guilty on 5 December 2019 of N7.56 billion fraud by Justice Mohammed Idris of Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Slok Nigeria Limited, which he used to defraud Abia State, was forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC was ordered by the court to wind up the company and seize its assets.

