Chief Whip at the Nigerian senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has drawn a backlash over his statement that he would not hesitate to serve as Nigeria’s president if he gets the opportunity.

Kalu spoke on Monday during a visit to former Military President, Ibrahim Badamsi Babangida in Minna.

The remark sparked outrage among Nigerians, with commenters saying the Senator is not fit to rule the country.

Some sample reactions:

Orji Uzor Kalu wey suppose be inmate now said he won't hesitate to "serve Nigeria" in 2023 if given the opportunity 😂. It's the "serve" that's killing me 🤣. He couldn't even serve his own sentence. — Geist (@sochimuoneke) September 1, 2020

I am from Abia & I say GOD FORBID ORJI UZOR KALU BECOMES PRESIDENT! If you love him so much, let your people give him 'indigeneship', make him your governor so you suffer what my people suffered for 8 years! You have Dr. & a blue tick? Tufiakwa! ihe ojoo! Ka ihere mee gị! https://t.co/eub8qU5ixv — Chief Ojukwu (@ChiefOjukwu) September 1, 2020

I won't hesitate to serve Nigeria if given the opportunity — Orji Uzor Kalu Says a man that hasn't finished serving his jail term By the way his trial for fraud is gradually being swept under the rug Animal farm — nafeeu (@nafeezi) September 1, 2020

Let's put the aforementioned crimes aside. Orji Uzor Kalu is another disaster waiting to happen if given the chance. He has no good track record. Igbo Nation should search better, I believe there are many credible candidates. We don't have to recycle those old politicians. https://t.co/GaBuXupoIf — Isamaila (@Isamaila_Gdk) September 1, 2020





He could not lead small Abia State , na Nigeria he wan lead.😂😂 Orji Uzor Kalu. — Realstoic (@Realstoic3) September 1, 2020

While in Minna, Kalu also visited former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Faruq Bahago.

While at the residence of the former military head president, Kalu was quoted to have said: “I am still in the senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as president I will not hesitate.

The former senator just returned from prison after spending six months. He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after being found guilty on 5 December 2019 of N7.56 billion fraud by Justice Mohammed Idris of Federal High Court sitting in Lagos.

Slok Nigeria Limited, which he used to defraud Abia State, was forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The EFCC was ordered by the court to wind up the company and seize its assets.