By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian content creator, fashion blogger and entrepreneur Laura Ikeji-Kanu comes for those who always has an opinion about women and their bodies.

Ikeji stated that she doesn’t really know what these individuals want, because when ladies get surgery to enhance their bodies, they will be judged, and if they post pictures of their natural bodies they will be body shamed, called fat, slim, big stomach etc.

Laura is married to Christopher Kanu and the lovebirds held a court wedding on 19 January 2017, in Lagos, Nigeria. Their traditional marriage was held in her hometown in Nkwerre LGA, Imo state on 28 January 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child Ryan Ogbonna Kanu, in Texas, United States in July 2017 and also a baby girl Laurel in March 2020.