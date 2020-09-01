The Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has assured Tokunbo Abiru, the consensus aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial by-election of their support to make him emerge victorious.

Obasa, who doubles as the Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislature in Nigeria, gave this assurance to Abiru when he led his ‘Tokunbo Abiru Campaign Team ( TACT)’ on a courtesy visit to the House on Monday.

According to the Speaker, “I want to assure you that you have our support already. It is the responsibility of all of us in this House and not those from Lagos East alone to support you.

“It is not your election. It is our election because whatever the outcome, it has implications on all of us, our party in Lagos, and what will happen in the next election of 2023.”

Describing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the commander of the APC, Obasa said he and other members of the party listened to the National Leader and relied on him for direction.

“Whenever he declares this is the way, we follow him. And whatever he says, we ensure it is followed to its logical conclusion. This is not going to be an exemption,” Obasa said.

The Speaker further said he could attest to the integrity of Abiru because he had worked closely with him when he was the Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State while he (Obasa) was serving as Chairman of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget.

“It is people like you that we need in the political terrain now. Somebody that will change the perspective of people about an average politician,” Obasa added.

The Speaker said Abiru is already on the path of victory through his action of bringing everybody together.





In his opening remark, Abiru said he had lived all his life in Lagos and that this includes having his education in the state.

He said having benefited so much from Lagos State throughout his educational career and serving 32 years in the private sector, he deemed it fit to play a prominent role in the public sector again.

Members of the House who joined the speaker to welcome Tokunbo Abiru include, Sanai Agunbiade, Nurudeen Saka Solaja, Abiodun Tobun, Sylvester Ogunkelu, Sanni Okanlawon, Rotimi Abiru, and Mojeed Fatai.

In the Tokunbo Abiru’s team are Chief Bode Oyedele, Segun Olulade, Adebimpe Akinsola, and Olusesan Daini.