By Yemi Adeleye

The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) on Tuesday said it had deployed more boats and increased daily trips to commuting passengers from Ikorodu and Bariga jetties to the Island.

Mr Abdulbaq Balogun, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of LAGFERRY, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Balogun said that the step was part of efforts to cushion the likely effects of the ongoing road rehabilitation at Ojota/Ikorodu Road Interchange and the traffic diversion announced by the Ministry of Transportation.

“The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) is deploying more boats and increasing its daily trips from the Ipakodo Terminal, Bayeku and Ijede Jetties in Ikorodu and Bariga Terminal to Victoria Island, Falomo-Ikoyi, Ebute-Ero and CMS/Marina.

”The deployment of more boats and increase in daily trips became necessary to provide a safe, fast and reliable alternative mode of transportation, through the waterways.

“This is to lessen the traffic congestion that may arise from the ongoing road rehabilitation,” the LAGFERRY boss said.

He urged commuters to take advantage of the water transportation for timeliness, safety and comfort.

According to him, a journey by boat from the Ipakodo Terminal to Five Cowries Terminal and Falomo-Ikoyi takes just 30 minutes.





He said that a journey from Bayeku and Ijede Jetties, both in Ikorodu, to Badore-Ajah via Oke-Ira Nla in Eti- Osa would be completed in less than 10 minutes.

“Residents/traders at Somolu, Bariga, Yaba, Gbagada and workers at WAEC, UNILAG, YABATECH and FCE Akoka, will spend approximately 12 minutes to complete a journey from Bariga Terminal to Ebute-Ero via Victoria Island, Falomo-Ikoyi and CMS/Marina.

“We guarantee the safety of the public on trips operated by LAGFERRY, in collaboration with LASWA, (Lagos State Waterways Authority) NIWA (National Inland Waterways Authority) and Marine Police,” he said.

Balogun said that adequate security had been provided for all passengers’ vehicles at its car park facilities in various terminals.

He said that the repositioned LAGFERRY had experienced and well-trained captains, deckhands, engineers and safety officers.

“All passengers are assured of a good, comfortable and secure journey in strict adherence to all safety regulations including the COVID-19 safety protocols such as the compulsory wearing of life jackets, washing of hands with soap and running water.

“We also ensure the use of hand sanitisers, temperature check at the terminals/jetties, maintaining physical distancing, compulsory use of face masks, disinfection of boats after each trip and operating within regulated hours,” the MD said.

NAN