Six housemates were nominated for eviction on Sunday as Big Brother Naija enters another interesting week.

In the lot are rivals Laycon and Kiddwaya.

Nengi, Lucy, Trickytee and Vee are also on the cards.

Trickytee, Kiddwaya were also nominated last week.

But they escaped eviction..

Three housemates Wathoni, Tolanibaj and Brighto were shown the doors on Sunday.

Erica, in a love affair with Kiddwaya was not nominated since she won the head of house games.