By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina was on Tuesday sworn-in as the President of African Development Bank, AfDB for a second term of five years.

The AfDB President in a passionate speech unveiled his vision for for his next five years.

Speaking at the swearing in, Adesina said more than ever before, his second tenure would expand partnerships, which included “financial partnerships, knowledge partnerships, and investment partnership.”

“We will drive Africa’s growth further, deeper and faster to build a stronger and more resilient Africa.

“Let us move forward driven by the power of our mission and emboldened by the strength of our togetherness…Together we achieve more, we become more resilient, we build build a better bank. Together we win for Africa,” he stated.

Adesina added that the high five programmes of the bank had impacted 335 million people across Africa.

“That’s what the African Development Bank, your Bank, is all about… ‘people impact’….We expanded our presence to 44 countries, including across fragile states. Our staff risk their lives to deliver,” he said.

The high five impact programme of the bank over the past five years are: access to electricity, access to improved agric technologies, access to private investment finance, access to improved transport infrastructure and access to water and sanitation.





President Paul Kagame of Rwanda at the virtual swearing in said “Dr. Adesina has led the bank with integrity and purpose over the past 5 years. The next five years promise to be even more noteworthy. Know that you have our full support.”

Also, President of Liberia, George Weah said Adesina’s re-election signified Africa and the world’s confidence in his leadership.

“Your reelection signifies Africa and the world’s confidence in your leadership. Liberia looks forward to continued partnership under your leadership. All the best my brother, and congratulations,” he said.

President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, stated that “having an election with 100% of votes is something that could serve as a roadmap for you to forge ahead in your mission. I wish to congratulate you and your family and the African Development Bank team.”

