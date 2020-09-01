By Jennifer Okundia

A little vacation away from the hassle of daily living will definitely rejuvenate any individual. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim, is on this table.

Ibrahim is currently having the time of her life in Aburi Mountains, a town in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of south Ghana famous for the Aburi Botanical Gardens and the Odwira festival.

Sharing pictures from her holiday, the 34 year old mum of one and author of ‘A Toast To Life’ penned a note thus ‘Stress less and enjoy the best…

Just Get out there and live a little…’

Juliet is of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.

She was formerly married to Kwadwo Safo Jnr, in a union that produced a son, and lasted from 2010–2014.