By Harrison Arubu/New York

The United States on Monday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on the prosecution, rehabilitation and reintegration of foreign terrorist fighters.

U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Kelly Craft, said in a statement that the action was necessitated by the failure of the draft to address repatriation.

Craft said the draft “was worse than no resolution at all” since it did not include repatriation of foreign fighters to their countries of origin or nationality.

The remaining 14 council members voted in favour of the Indonesian-sponsored resolution, thus further isolating the U.S.

Craft said: “It (draft) fails to even include reference to the crucial first step – repatriation to countries of origin or nationality.

“The United States will not participate in such a cynical and willfully oblivious farce.

“The United States provides the example here, bringing back our citizens and prosecuting them where appropriate.

“All nations need to take responsibility for their citizens who engage in terror,” she said.





Washington wants terrorist arrested in foreign lands sent home for prosecution or rehabilitation.

But European countries are reluctant to try their nationals at home, citing difficulty in collecting evidence among other concerns, according to Reuters.

The news agency quoted a spokesperson for Britain’s Foreign Office as saying their country regretted the failure of the resolution.

“We are working closely with international partners to reduce the risk posed to us collectively by foreign fighters,” the unidentified official said.

The U.S. has been at odds with other council members, including its European allies since Aug. 15.

On that day, the Council rejected Washington’s proposal seeking indefinite extension of an arms embargo on Iran.

Last week, Indonesia, which served as the Council’s president for August, dismissed U.S. attempt to restore all suspended U.N. sanctions on Iran.

Permanent Representative of Indonesia, Amb. Dian Dhabi, said the decision was based on the opposition of the council’s 13 members to the move.