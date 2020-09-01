By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has expressed his feelings after meeting with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Pastor Foluke Adeboye.

The popular trumpet artiste who turned 42 a few days ago was also presented with a customized birthday card from the couple.

Folu Adeboye, had sent special prayers to gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, on Thursday to celebrate him on his birthday, declaring that year 2020 will be the beginning of greater things in Nathaniel Bassey’s life.

However, after visiting Daddy and Mummy G.O, the singer who could not contain his joy took to his Instagram page to share the news.

Sharing the pictures of him with the Adeboyes and the card they gave him, he wrote: “My month opened with a BANG 💥! And I AM SO BLESSED!

“And The reason I’m blessed is not just because of money, material possessions, or even a music gift. I am blessed, first because I have JESUS. Saved and born again, filled with His Spirit and abounding with His Grace.

“Then, the people He has placed in my life. When you have a Father and Mother of this stature, you can ONLY succeed in life. The words spoken over me this morning are worth more to me than a trillion dollars. This has been a landmark birthday.

“Thank you daddy, @pastoreaadeboyeofficial Thank you mummy! @pastorfoluadeboye I love and cherish you both from my heart. Thanks for showing us CHRIST ! The GRACE & HUMILITY that they both exude is simply breathtaking. And I am a beneficiary of the immense graces on your lives.





“Thank you Sir, Thank you Ma. And to pastor @lekeadeboye my brother, thanks for the picture and all. Happy New Month Saints!,” he stated.