By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian media personality, Betty Irabor has revealed that while battling emotional issues and depression, people shamed her for losing weight and even called her ‘anorexic’.

The 63-year-old publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine urged the public to always consider that things are never really what they seem.

She wrote; ”While I was battling depression and lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet & hounded me till I was ashamed to go out.

”A news daily called me anorexic. I got labelled ”snobbish” because I lost the ability to socialise… Hmmm, things are not always how they seem. Let’s be guided”.

Betty previously had a column at Black & Beauty magazine, UK. She also has a foundation that promotes breast cancer awareness, early detection and treatment.