Betty Irabor

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian media personality, Betty Irabor has revealed that while battling emotional issues and depression, people shamed her for losing weight and even called her ‘anorexic’.

The 63-year-old publisher and founder of Genevieve magazine urged the public to always consider that things are never really what they seem.

She wrote; ”While I was battling depression and lost weight, many thought I was on a death diet & hounded me till I was ashamed to go out.

”A news daily called me anorexic. I got labelled ”snobbish” because I lost the ability to socialise… Hmmm, things are not always how they seem. Let’s be guided”.

Betty previously had a column at Black & Beauty magazine, UK. She also has a foundation that promotes breast cancer awareness, early detection and treatment.

READ ALSO  Betty & Sony Irabor's daughter clocks 30

You May Like