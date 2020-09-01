President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the former Director-General of Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Goke Adegoroye, on his 70th birthday.

In the message to Adegoroye, President Buhari saluted his dedication to strengthening the structure of governance and the capacity of public servants.

The President noted that Adegoroye committed his time and resources to ensure effectiveness in public service.

He said Adegoroye was consistently advocating streamlining of institutions to reflect objectives, providing a healthier working environment and rewards for work, and synergy among Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

President Buhari affirmed that Dr. Adegoroye left lasting legacies as a Chief Policy Adviser, Accounting Officer, and Chief Operating Officer in charge of Manpower Development; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and National Orientation; Ministry of Interior and Federal Capital Territory Administration.

As the former Permanent Secretary and Director General of Federal Environmental Protection Agency turns 70, the President said he believed his experience in government will always be relevant to both federal and state governments, while appreciating his commitment to the training of younger Nigerians.

President Buhari prayed that Almighty God will grant him good health and longer life.