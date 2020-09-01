Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Commercial drivers in Kogi State have been charged to pay attention to Covid-19 protocols and other safety rules in the course of their work. The charge was given onTuesday by R.Y Adeyemo the Deputy Corps Commander, DCC of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Kogi State.

Adeyemo was speaking at an interactive session with commercial drivers in the State, organized by the Nigeria Leadership Advancement Foundation, NLAF. The event was part of programs to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the creation of Kogi State.

Adeyemo tasked drivers to pay attention to the condition of their vehicles, obey traffic rules and show respect for other road users especially in the ember months. He noted that the Coronavirus pandemic has come to stay and urged drivers to obey social distancing and other safety rules.

The event also witnessed the conferment of an award on the Kogi State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Yahaya Ibrahim by the National Focal Officer of NLAF, Justice Onnos.

The foundation’s Focal Officer in the same vein urged drivers to be more sensitive to the rights of their passengers and to be mindful of the state of their vehicles. He said Yahaya was being honoured by his group because of his contributions to peace and smooth running of the transport sector in the State.

The awardee in a remark appreciated the FRSC and the organizers of the program. He urged his members not to take the pandemic for granted and to continue in their safe driving. He said he was humbled by the recognition which he noted would spur him to do more for the union.

The chairman dedicated the recognition to all drivers in the State.