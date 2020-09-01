By Taiwo Okanlawon

English singer and songwriter, Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child after two years of marriage.

The music producer announced the birth of the little girl named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in an Instagram post.

Ed wrote, “A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her.”

He said “Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back.”

Ed announced at the end of last year that he was taking an extended break from his career to focus on travelling and his personal life.

The couple have been together for five years, with Ed confirming last summer that he and Cherry tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2019.

Singer Ed first revealed Cherry was his wife in an interview with Charlamagne The God to promote his album No.6 Collaborations Project.

After Charlamagne The God asked about lyrics on the album which refer to the singer’s ‘wife’, Ed admitted that he wrote the words before the couple tied the knot, but he ‘knew that we’d be married’ by the point that the song came out.





The Grammy winner and Cherry wed in a ceremony that saw just 40 close friends and family in attendance, according to a report in The Sun.