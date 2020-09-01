Managing Director, Evergreen Musical Company, Bimbo Esho has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for effectively managing the ravaging coronavirus disease in the state.

Esho gave the commendation in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

She said that the governor deserved the commendation “going by the number of COVID-19 patients the state has been able to treat and discharge’’.

“I have watched closely in the past five months how Gov. Sanwo-Olu has remained unrelenting in the fight against this monstrous killer disease.

“Even though the outbreak affects the entertainment industry and made it suffer some setback, I am still optimistic that life will return to the “New Normal”.

“And many will be relieved of emotional stress and stigmatisation, which this sudden pandemic has caused.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s exemplary leadership style should be emulated by all as only a man who loves his people will give his all to save them,’’ she stated.

Esho noted that all health workers and state government officials, who had given their all in ensuring the safety of lives of Lagos inhabitants, should be celebrated for their unrelenting effort in curtailing the scourge.

She advised practitioners in the entertainment industry to give their unwavering cooperation to the state and adhere to all safety measures put in place by the state to contain the viral spread.





“Even though times are hard, we are very optimistic that Lagos state will continue to remain the epicentre of entertainment in Nigeria.

“I like to implore all those in the entertainment industry to continue to cooperate with the Lagos state government and adhere to all the safety measures in place.

“We need to remember that life has always returned back to normal after all threatening pandemic outbreak in the book of history and COVID-19 will not be an exemption.’’

Evergreen Musical Company is Africa’s largest collectors and promoters of the music of yesteryears.