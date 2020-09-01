The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it has not anointed any member of the party aspiring to contest any political office in the forthcoming bye-elections.

The position of the party was made known in a statement signed and released on Tuesday by Mr. Yekini Nabena who is the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

Nabena noted that all the aspirants have a level playing field to contest for the party’s tickets in a primary election slated for September 3.

The APC’s September 3 primary election is to enable the party pick its candidates ahead of the October 31 legislative bye-elections that will be conducted to fill 12 vacant legislative seats across 8 states in Nigeria, following the demise or resignation of the previous occupants.

The statement released by Nabena reads: “The Appeal Committees constituted by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has cleared all Party aspirants to contest the September 3 Primary Election to elect APC candidates for the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted across eight states of the Federation.

“There are no preferred, pre-determined, or anointed aspirants.”

Nabena added that the clarification was in reaction to a statement by an APC Chieftain, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla alleging an attempt to “foist” a predetermined candidate in the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial District by-elections.

Nabena, however, insisted that the party would continue to give all aspirants a level playing field under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee.

He said: “Under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, the Party is already moving in a new and progressive direction whereby things are done properly and internal democracy is the norm. The party will continue to give all aspirants a level playing field while also ensuring that only those with impeccable records and are popularly elected are presented as APC candidates in all elections.”





Areas where the polls will be conducted include Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Bayelsa West senatorial district, Nganzai State Constituency in Borno, Bayo State Constituency in Borno, and Cross River North senatorial district.

Others are Obudu State Constituency in Cross River, Imo North senatorial district, Lagos East senatorial district, Kosofe II State Constituency in Lagos, Plateau South senatorial district, Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara, and Ibaji State Constituency in Kogi.

Below is the list of all APC cleared aspirants for the bye-election:

IMO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume

2. Hon. Mathew Omegara

3. Achonu Athanasius Nneji

4. Uchendu Maric Chijioke

5. Ibezim Chukwuma Frank

6. Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma

7. Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah

8. Okoro Eze Joachim

9. Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna

10. Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke

11. Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine

CROSS RIVER NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ochicha Odey Anthony

2. Joe Odey Anthony, SAN

3. Harry Godwin Odey

4. Prof. Zana Itiunbe Akpagu

5. Fidelis Ebi Egoro

OBUDU STATE CONSTITUENCY – CROSS RIVER

1. Dr. Agbor Godwin Adase

BAYELSA WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Capt. Mathew Karimo

2. Hon. Omonikeke Kemelayefa

3. Ebebi Peremobowei

BAYELSA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Barr. Festus Dauniebi Sunday

2. Abel Ebifemowei

3. Timipa Tiwei Orunimigbe

4. Hon. Henry Daniel Ofongo

5. Godknows Bolaji Igali

PLATEAU SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Prof. Doknan Danjuma Sheni

2. Nanvel Nimfel

3. Prof. Emmanuel Joseph Daniyang

4. Nora Ladi Daduut

5. Damian Dongnaán Shekarau

KOSOFE II STATE CONSTITUENCY, LAGOS STATE

1. Saheed Wasiu Obafemi

LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru

NGANZI STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Mohammed Ali Gajiradi

BAYO STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Maigari M. Abare

BAKURA STATE CONSTITUENCY, ZAMFARA STATE

1. Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji

2. Lawali Isa

3. Saídu Dan Bala

4. Sani Mohammed Yar’kofogi

IBAJI STATE CONSTITUENCY, KOGI STATE

1. Mathew Omachonu Eguche

2. Patrick Obwu Abah

3. Joseph Enemona

4. Jerry Omaiwala

5. Moses Emmanuel Commander

6. Atule Egbunu

7. Ogwu Harry Uba