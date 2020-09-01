The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tanko Buratai has commended the commander, Officers and all the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army 4 Special Forces Command Doma Nasarawa State for smashing Darul Salam/Boko Haram terrorists’ Camps in Kogi and Nasarawa States.

Buratai further applauded the resilience of the troops, and the support of the Nigerian Navy and Airforce as well that of other security agencies that led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camps.

He also thanked them for rescuing over 700 family members and abductees.

Buratai further charged them to never allow criminals and insurgents a foothold in the whole of the North Central Zone.

He urged them to continue dominating the area and never again allow the terrorists any breathing space or freedom of action.

*Statement by Nigerian Army Headquarters