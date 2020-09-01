By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has come out to debunk claims Saraki Abba tested positive for coronavirus.

Ahmad made this revelation in a tweet, saying that the news is not true as he also would have fallen for it if he was not in Abba’s office when he received the message himself.

Sahara reporters earlier reported that Saraki Abba, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, tested positive for coronavirus.

The online platform claimed Abba tested positive two weeks ago and was not sighted at the presidential villa since then. It also claimed further that those who came in contact with him also haf been advised to self-isolate.

I might have fallen and believed this story if I wasn’t in the Sarki Abba’s office when a friend sent me this tweet from @SaharaReporters. The news is not true, Sarki Abba is currently in his office, at the State House. https://t.co/bpbXGQi7gt pic.twitter.com/cf8BjYAWGL — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) September 1, 2020