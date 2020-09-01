By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined the government and indigenes of Adamawa State in mourning the passing of Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, the matriarch of the Musdafa royal family.

This is contained in a press statement released by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity.

In the statement, Buhari sent condolences to the Lamido of Adamawa, HRH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, the entire Emirate Council and the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who lost a mother-in-law.

He stated that he believed Hajiya Khajiya’s investment of love and kindness will always be remembered and appreciated.

Buhari noted that Hajiya’s large-heartedness and accommodating spirit created a home for everyone, without discrimination, and her dedication to her husband left a legacy of loyalty and service.

He then prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort her loved ones.