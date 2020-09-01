By Taiwo Okanlawon

The management of Sally Signature and Spa has announced the death of its founder and popular beautician, Sally Onome Okunzuwa who died from carbon monoxide poisoning on 23rd August 2020.

Okunzuwa, according to a statement by her management died in her hotel room in Obudu, Calabar, Cross River State.

The statement was posted on her Instagram page which reads;

“It is with deepest regret we bring to your knowledge the sudden demise of our beloved daughter, sister and boss Sally Onome Okunzuwa CEO SALLY SIGNATURE SALOON AND SPA. Who left this world to a better place On the 23rd of August 2020 due to Carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The sally signature brand will like to use this medium to appreciate you all for your prayers and support. Her brand was built on hard work, sweat, consistency and God. Please be assured that we are here to serve you bigger and better in honor of sally onome okunzuwa, thereby ensuring that her brand sally signature lives on as sally would have wanted it.

“She was an inspiration, a hard-working lady, and a beauty, her goal is to ensure every woman attains the beauty they desire and that still stands.

“We look forward to reopening on the 5th of September 2020. Signed: management.”