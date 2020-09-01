By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Diane Russet, has disclosed her new movie project stating that it would be a web series, as against the short versions she’s been producing.

The reality TV star has quite a number of short movies to her credit, including ‘Storm’ which is still getting encouraging reviews from fans who want longer versions.

‘New project is a series!!!

Y’all said the short films are quite short well I’m bringing to you a series soon 😌🙏🏾.’ Russet said on her page.