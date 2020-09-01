Diane Russet

By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Diane Russet, has disclosed her new movie project stating that it would be a web series, as against the short versions she’s been producing.

The reality TV star has quite a number of short movies to her credit, including ‘Storm’ which is still getting encouraging reviews from fans who want longer versions.

Thank you all for your Reviews/Comment on the movie STORM! Lol 😂 you guys asking for Part 2 😂😂😂🙌🏽. I will post more reviews, thank you for watching, tag a friend to see this movie 💋🤗 Thank you to my Team for making this possible, I couldn’t have done it without them 💗💋.

‘New project is a series!!!
Y’all said the short films are quite short well I’m bringing to you a series soon 😌🙏🏾.’ Russet said on her page.

