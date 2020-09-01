By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has organized a giveaway worth four hundred thousand naira to support her favourite housemate in the ongoing Big Brother Naija.

Sharing a picture of one of the most popular housemates, Laycon; Nkechi wrote “When I say ICON you say what? Now you know who NBS is rooting for with all her chest…..Throw in those votes till their sever crashes all for the ICON himself @itslaycon ….We LIVE here”

“400k is going in for @itslaycon this week So if you are a proud ICON comment ICON under this post I will be picking Randomly then send you money For recharge Card…I say I no get time before abi? I have the time Now…pls comment ICON with your bank details in full cus I am picking from the comments section NOW!!! #icons”