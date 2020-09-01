By Taiwo Okanlawon

Some aggrieved fans of the Big Brother Naija reality show have called on the organisers of the show to disqualify Ngozi Nlewedim, popularly known as Erica from the lockdown edition for canvassing for votes.

This is coming after her conversation with Kiddwaya on Monday night after he was put up for possible eviction.

Erica was heard telling Kiddwaya that her fans will vote for him and would not let her down.

She said: “Don’t worry, I know my fans will vote for you and save you because they know you’re important to me.

“They will vote for you. This nomination process is even different from previous years’ where they picked just two people up for eviction.”

Some viewers took to Twitter pages, describing her conversation with Kiddwaya as a way of campaigning for votes from her fans which is against the house rules and should get her a third strike from Big Brother.

Erica was issued a second strike and stern warning from Biggie. Another act of disobedience of the house rules will get her disqualified from the reality show just like Tacha of ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

Here are some comments from viewers demanding Erica’s disqualification;





@SirAdult ” Erica just campaigned for kiddwaya. This is wrong @Ebuka wetin they sup with BBNaija. Na Erica and Kiddwaya don get the house now?

@Ifylxo “She is not supposed to be indirectly telling ‘fans’ to vote for Kiddwaya. This is where ‘Big brother is always watching’ should come to play o.”

@Nengi_Ninja “Erica was seriously campaigning for votes and it’s against the rules @BBNaija they were specifically warned after praise did the same thing the last time.”

@Pearlkarenice “Sounded like soliciting for votes for Kiddwaya. Erica just wan chop disqualification unconsciously.”

@Jenevive “She just canvassed votes for Kiddwaya and she knows the rules.”

@Eomatthew “It’s definitely an infringement that must not go unpunished.”

@Audrey10042 “They need to check this o!! How can she be using style to campaign @BBNaija.”

@Roselyn “It is against the rules. This should earn Erica a disqualification.”

@Jennygodswill “Erica to Kidd : “If you leave, I won’t remain the same, so don’t worry, my fans will vote for you. Biggie it’s time for one more strike. This lady is a clown.”

@Bimsbaby “It will definitely earn her the 3rd strike. You are not allowed to talk about your fans and Erica saying that her fans will vote for Kiddwaya is totally against the rule.”

@MrFisher “Sometimes, she is just too annoying, imagine discussing the nomination process with Kiddwaya after Big Brother’s warning.”