By Adejoke Adeleye

An Arabic and Islamic teacher, Ismaila Saheed, 38 and one Toliha Sabith, 20, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The suspects were apprehended following a report by the victim of their devilish act who reported at Redeemed Camp Police Station that Sabith forcefully had carnal knowledge of her on the 25th of August, 2020 at Imedu-Nla area of Mowe after which she went to her Arabic and Islamic teacher to inform him.

Having listening to her ordeal, the Arabic teacher, Saheed told her that she might have gotten pregnant as a result of the incident and offered to help her remove the said pregnancy.

Surprisingly, instead of removing the imaginary pregnancy, he allegedly took the advantage to also have carnal knowledge of her, after which he inserted a sharp object into her private part causing her a serious vaginal injury.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Redeemed Camp Police Division, SP Bala Yakubu detailed his detectives to go after the two suspects and they were apprehended on the 28th of August, 2020.

According to the police, the suspects had confessed to the commission of the crime.

The victim is currently being admitted in a hospital for proper medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has directed that the two suspects whom he described as animals in human skin, be transferred to the Anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.





He, therefore, appealed to parents to always be concerned about the well being of their children, especially the female ones so as not to make them easy prey for those predators.

*Adejoke Adeleye is PM NEWS Correspondent in Ogun State