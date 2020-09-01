By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nonso Bobby Egemba, popularly known as Aproko Doctor has set the internet on a frenzy after he dropped a comedy skit against abortion.

In the video skit, the popular online doctor appeared as a herbalist consulting the gods and approached by a lady, Cecilia.

Cecilia explains to the herbalist she is probably pregnant and said she has not seen her period. After being quizzed by the herbalist if she used a condom or contraceptive after sex she answered no.

Afterwards, the herbalist gave Cecilia some pills to use which she believed was going to “wash the baby away” in her words.

However, the herbalist answered in refusal advising Cecilia to go and register for antenatal and take the drug he gave her to enhance her unborn baby development.

Cecilia no dey hear word 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/TflWyFZMWD — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) September 1, 2020

Abortion continues to remain a scourge in Nigeria with many practising the unsafe operation amidst deadly repercussion. Guttmacher institutes reveal that one out of every four pregnancies in Nigeria are unintended with 56 percent of these unintended pregnancies ending in induced abortion as of 2012.

In the same light, around 20,000 of abortions carried out yearly are said to be unsafe. This is as revealed by the Society of Gynecologists and Obstetricians of Nigeria and Nigeria’s Ministry of Health after a joint study.





According to Wikipedia, in Nigeria, only 40 percent of abortions performed by physicians with proper health facilities as others are performed by Non- physicians.

However, before the law, the practice is only legal in cases when the pregnancy poses a threat to the life of the carrier. Otherwise, Abortion remains an illegal operation in Nigeria.