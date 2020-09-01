* Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume and senior lawyer Joe Odey Anthony contesting primaries for Senate

Tokunbo Abiru, the retired CEO of Polaris Bank has been cleared by the APC Screening committee for the primary for the bye-elections next month to fill the vacant Lagos East Senatorial seat.

According to the party’s deputy publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, all the aspirants for various seats in eight states have all been cleared by the committee by the panel.

While there is a crowded field of aspirants in some states, such as Bayelsa and Imo, consensus appears to be the rule in Lagos and Borno and Cross River for state constituency seats.

Lagos is fielding Saheed Wasiu Obafemi for Kosofe 11 constituency, while Cross River APC is fielding Dr. Agbor Godwin Adase, for Obudu state constituency.

In Borno, consensus also was the rule. The APC nominated sole candidates for Nganzi and Bayo state constituencies.

Mohammed Ali Gajiradi is the only nominee for the primary at Nganzi, while Maigari Abare is also standing unopposed in Bayo.

The primaries will take place on 3 September in the eight states, while the election will hold 31 October.

Details of the cleared candidates:





IMO NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume

2. Hon. Mathew Omegara

3. Achonu Athanasius Nneji

4. Uchendu Maric Chijioke

5. Ibezim Chukwuma Frank

6. Uwajumogu Edith Chidinma

7. Uchenna Onyeiwu Ubah

8. Okoro Eze Joachim

9. Nwachukwu Bright Uchenna

10. Onuoha Chikwem Chijioke

11. Ihim Iheanacho (Acho) Celestine

CROSS RIVER NORTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Ochicha Odey Anthony

2. Joe Odey Anthony, SAN

3. Harry Godwin Odey

4. Prof. Zana Itiunbe Akpagu

5. Fidelis Ebi Egoro

OBUDU STATE CONSTITUENCY – CROSS RIVER

1. Dr. Agbor Godwin Adase

BAYELSA WEST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Capt. Mathew Karimo

2. Hon. Omonikeke Kemelayefa

3. Ebebi Peremobowei

BAYELSA CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Barr. Festus Dauniebi Sunday

2. Abel Ebifemowei

3. Timipa Tiwei Orunimigbe

4. Hon. Henry Daniel Ofongo

5. Godknows Bolaji Igali

PLATEAU SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Prof. Doknan Danjuma Sheni

2. Nanvel Nimfel

3. Prof. Emmanuel Joseph Daniyang

4. Nora Ladi Daduut

5. Damian Dongnaán Shekarau

KOSOFE II STATE CONSTITUENCY, LAGOS STATE

1. Saheed Wasiu Obafemi

LAGOS EAST SENATORIAL DISTRICT

1. Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru

NGANZI STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Mohammed Ali Gajiradi

BAYO STATE CONSTITUENCY, BORNO STATE

1. Maigari M. Abare

BAKURA STATE CONSTITUENCY, ZAMFARA STATE

1. Hon. Bello Dankande Gamji

2. Lawali Isa

3. Saídu Dan Bala

4. Sani Mohammed Yar’kofogi

IBAJI STATE CONSTITUENCY, KOGI STATE

1. Mathew Omachonu Eguche

2. Patrick Obwu Abah

3. Joseph Enemona

4. Jerry Omaiwala

5. Moses Emmanuel Commander

6. Atule Egbunu

7. Ogwu Harry Uba