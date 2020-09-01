Japanese tennis player Yoshihito Nishioka Tuesday almost despatched home three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray in the first round of the US Open in New York.

Murray, who was hoping to use the tournament to relaunch his career following months of being bogged down by hip injury, lost the first two sets 4-6 4-6.

But by digging deep, he snatched victory in five sets.

He won the next two sets on tie break 7-6 7-6 and closed up the match 6-4 in the fifth set.

The 24 year-old Japanese player had won one ATP Tour singles title and achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 48 on 24 February 2020.

He would have added another achievement to his career, by beating a former world number one.

But it was not to be.