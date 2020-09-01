Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, re-elected president of the African Development Bank, will be sworn-in today to begin a second term of five-years.

The virtual ceremony will start at 9am GMT.

A statement by the bank said the swearing in ceremony will be attended by Heads of States, Governors and external stakeholders.

It will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 pandemic-related social distance guidelines, and broadcast online.

A globally renowned development economist, World Food Prize Laureate and Sunhak Peace Prize Laureate, Dr. Adesina has distinguished himself in driving a bold agenda to reform the Bank and accelerate Africa’s development.

He was first elected as President of the Bank on May 28, 2015. He was re-elected unopposed last week, winning unanimous votes of all the governors of the bank.

Expected to be present at the bank for the event that will be streamed live is the new chairman board of governors of the bank, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s minister of finance.

Also expected is the former chairman of the board, Ivorian Niale Kaba.

The secretary-general of the AfDB Group, Professor Vincent Nmehielle will read Akinwunmi’s citation, before the oath taking.





Media men, who want to witness the proceedings are advised to click the following links:

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/452838432(link is external)

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1UKmCe8RS24(link is external)

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/AfDBGroup/(link is external)

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/AfDBGroup(link is external)

AfDB TV: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.afdbtv(link is external)

Android / IoS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/afdb-tv/id1500047879?ls=1(link is external)