Nollywood actor Adetola Adedimeji Lateef has emerged winner Male Actor of The Year at the Fresh Awards Nigeria 2020.

The 34-year-old actor beats Odunlade Adekola, Kunle Afod, Muyiwa Ademola, Damola Olatunji and Femi Adebayo to the award.

Reacting to the goodnews, an exited Lateef said, “MALE ACTOR OF THE YEAR wow!”

He, however, appreciated the organisers of the award, his fans, friends and family for their support.

Lateef said: “I’d like to thank the entire team of Fresh Awards Nigeria for choosing me and seeing me worthy of this prestigious award. To everyone that voted for me, thank you so much. I feel so honoured and humbled.

“A huge Shout out to my ever-supportive fans, friends, family, producers, directors, and colleagues, May God bless us all. Again I say which of the blessings of Allah will I deny? none Walahi.”

Lateef gained popularity with his first major role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie titled “Kudi Klepto”.

He has acted in over 100 Nigerian movies since he began acting 15 years ago.

He is currently a brand ambasador for Airtel and Numatville Megacity.



