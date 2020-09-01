By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Hollywood actress and comedienne, Niecy Nash on Monday announced she married her best friend and singer Jessica Betts six-months after divorcing her husband of 8-years, Jay Tucker.

Nash, 50 announced the news with a photo with her bride posted on Instagram and Twitter with a caption; “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” and the hashtag #LoveWins.”

Celebrating their new nuptials, Betts captioned her own post; “I got a whole Wife @niecynash1 #Bestofbothworlds #LoveWins.”

In the lovely photo, Nash wore a strapless white gown while posing with her singer wife who rocked a shirt and tie with vest and slacks during the ceremony.

The pair have been friends for a long time and Jessica even sang at Niecy’s previous wedding to Jay Tucker in 2011.

The actress was previously married to minister Don Dash, with whom she shares three children, daughters Dia and Donielle, and son Dominic.

Betts is a singer and musician who has worked with numerous artists on tour, including K. Michelle during her Rebellious Soul tour in 2013. She also competed in and won the first and only season of the reality competition series The Road to Stardom With Missy Elliott.