The Yoruba World Congress has dissolved its 16-man executive council and replaced it with an interim caretaker committee.

The decision was reached at the meeting of the group in Ibadan at the weekend, according to Princess Tanimowo Okusaga, who signed a communique.

According to the group, the interim committee that will run its affairs is headed by its President, Professor Banji Akintoye.

He has three other persons who will work with him to midwife the next convention of the YWC.

The statement by the group debunked notions that it is in crisis.

“The Yoruba World Congress (YWC), continues to resolutely reassure Yoruba people that YWC is one, and is not in conflict. Neither is there any crisis within the organization”, Okusaga stated.

YWC said it dissolved its executive committee based on its phenomenal growth, since it started two years ago.

“For the major reason that the Organization has expanded exponentially, and in many directions within a short period, it has become imperative that YWC upgrade its operations and organization modalities. Hence it was further resolved as follows:

*That the Interim Executive Committee, formed at the inception of the organization, and consisting of all the 16 Secretaries and Directors, stands dissolved immediately.





*That a 4-man Support Committee to work with the President and Leader, pending the Convention to elect substantive officers, be set up immediately to seamlessly continue the work of the organization, in the interim.