Michael Adeshina
The draw for the third qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League has been released.
The draw, made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Monday, features 16 teams.
See the full fixtures below:
Ferencváros (HUN) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Qarabağ (AZE) vs Molde (NOR)
Omonia (CYP) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN) vs Young Boys (SUI)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Dinamo Brest (BLR)
PAOK (GRE) vs Benfica (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Gent (BEL) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)
The matches will be played on September 15 or 16 as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Winners will advance to the UEFA Champions League play-offs; losing sides progress to either the UEFA Europa League play-offs or group stage.
N.B: The ties will be played behind closed doors.
What do you think?