Michael Adeshina

The draw for the third qualifying round of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League has been released.

The draw, made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Monday, features 16 teams.

See the full fixtures below:

Ferencváros (HUN) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Molde (NOR)

Omonia (CYP) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Midtjylland (DEN) vs Young Boys (SUI)﻿

﻿﻿Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Dinamo Brest (BLR)﻿

PAOK (GRE) vs Benfica (POR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Gent (BEL) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)

The matches will be played on September 15 or 16 as one-off straight knockout matches, rather than over two legs, because of the complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winners will advance to the UEFA Champions League play-offs; losing sides progress to either the UEFA Europa League play-offs or group stage.

N.B: The ties will be played behind closed doors.



