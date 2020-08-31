By Friday Idachaba/Lokoja

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi offered an improvised prayer to the Almighty Allah on Monday after two Supreme Court judgments affirming his victory in the November 2019 election.

A video that has gone viral shows the governor and his supporters offering gratitude to God, the Islamic way, by bowing down in prayer.

The room where the prayer took place was a small lounge, with the video showing Bello and his aides squeezing themselves on the floor, in supplication.

Thereafter, he described the double judgments as affirmation of mandate entrusted to him by the people at the Nov. 16, 2019 polls.

Bello assured the people that his administration would continue to do more for them in line with his campaign slogan.

In a statement by Mr Onogwu Muhammed, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Bello said the apex Court’s decision identical to the positions taken by the erudite jurists at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The governor commended the panel of Jurists led by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammadu, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Justice Uwani Abba Aji (CFR) who read the judgment.

Bello commended the court for its uprightness.





He also commended the erudition of the jurists.

He thanked people of the state for casting their votes for him and joining him to defend the mandate till the end.

The governor used the moment to pay glowing tributes to Dr Micheal Ameh-Oboni II, the late Attah of Igala who passed away on Aug. 27.

He described the late traditional ruler as a “unifier” and a great supporter of his administration, a father and a wise counsellor.

The governor called on opposition parties, their candidates and supporters to forgo all forms of bitterness, acrimony and divisions and join hands with him to take Kogi to the next level.

Bello, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16 election polled a total of 406,222 votes against his closest rival, the PDP candidate, Musa Wada who polled 189,704 votes with a winning margin of 216,518 votes.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 25, heard appeals filed by the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal affirming the governor’s re-election.

*Idachaba writes for NAN