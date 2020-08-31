By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has revealed that Segun Oni is seeking governorship ambition in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He also warned members of the PDP not to castigate Oni again as he formally returned to the party.

Oni was formally received into the party on Saturday at its State Congress.

Fayose, in series of tweets on Sunday appealed to PDP members, especially those of Osoko Political Family not to castigate, embarass or undermine Oni on any social media associated with Osoko Political Family.

“To my brothers and sisters in the PDP Osoko Political Family, having formally received Engr Segun Oni into the PDP at yesterday’s State Congress, henceforth, nobody should castigate, embarrass or undermine him (Oni) on any social media platforms associated with Osoko Political Family

“True leadership is demonstrated by forgiveness, followed by restoration after a show of true humility.

However, this statement does not represent or amount to endorsement of Engr Segun Oni’s gubernatorial ambition,” Fayose said.

“Rather, it is part of our sincere efforts to keep the party together and accommodate everyone, except those members who are due for political perdition,” he added.

He congratulated the State Chairman, Bisi Kolawole and other members of the State executives and wished them a successful tenure.



