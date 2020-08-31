By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Adejuwon Odumboni as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

In a statement issued on Monday, the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said the appointment, which takes immediate effect, was consequent upon the resignation of the erstwhile Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, from 19th August, 2020, for personal reasons.

The HoS stated that before his appointment, Odumboni was the Executive Director (Business Development) in LAWMA, in which capacity he had been deeply involved in the rebirth of the Waste Management Conglomerate.

He said Odumboni’s appointment showed Mr. Governor’s confidence in his capabilities and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to quality service delivery, considering particularly Odumboni’s contributions to the growth of LAWMA as part of its management in his previous position.

While noting that the outgoing Managing Director had built a strong and highly motivated team in LAWMA and laid an enduring foundation for reforms in the organisation, Muri-Okunola thanked Dr. Gbadegesin for his visionary leadership during his tenure of office.