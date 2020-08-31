Romania’s parliament is to vote Monday on a motion of a no-confidence against the government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was introduced by the social-democratic opposition PSD party against the conservative minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban.

The PSD, Romania’s largest opposition party, accuses the government of having used precautions against the coronavirus pandemic to overly restrict citizens’ freedoms.

The motion has a chance of passing in parliament.

Orban has been ruling since last year with a minority government that was tolerated by the left-wing opposition.

If the government is overthrown, it will probably continue in office in a caretaker function with limited powers until parliamentary elections, which may be held in November or December.

