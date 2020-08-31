The management of Plateau United FC of Jos has condoled with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), over the demise of its staff, Tolulope Abelola.

Abelola, 48, died on Saturday at the National Hospital, Abuja, following complications from surgery.

Until his demise, Abelola was the NFF Head of Information Communication Technology (ICT) unit.

However, Plateau United Media Officer, Albert Dakup, in a condolence message on Monday in Jos, described the deceased as a ‘hard-working person who discharged his duties diligently’.

Dakup recounted with fond memories the contributions of the deceased to the growth of Nigerian football.

“The management of Plateau United commiserates with the board, management, and staff of NFF over the painful loss of Tolulope Abelola.

“We wish to commensurate with his immediate family and friends over his demise and pray God to console them all,” he said.