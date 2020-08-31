By Jennifer Okundia

Indigenous Nigerian movie star, director, and producer Iyabo Ojo who has featured in over 150 films, and produced more than 14 of her own, is celebrating her mother today

Born on 21 December 1977, in Lagos, Nigeria to a father from Abeokuta, Ogun State, she is the youngest of three children, with two older brothers.

Ojo attended school in Lagos at National College, Gbagbada, and later studied Estate Management at Lagos State Polytechnic. Taking to her timeline to show off her mother, she also wrote a message.

‘Isn’t she beautiful❤️ I Love you mama forever 🙏💋

Words can’t describe the Joy i feel inside of me, seeing that you’re hale & hearty to enjoy the fruit of your labor,





God I thank you for her life & for your undiluted grace upon her life 🙏Mama Babalola, Mama Bayo, Mama Iyabo, May you live long to witness more blessings 💋❤️ Love you forever 🙏

#loveyoumother’ she wrote:

Iyabo kicked off her acting career in 1998 and registered with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) through the help of actress Bimbo Akintola.

Her first movie role was in 1998’s Satanic, an English-language film. In 2002, she made her Yoruba-language debut with Baba Darijinwon.

Her film Silence, which features Joseph Benjamin Alex Usifo, Fathia Balogun, and Doris Simeon, premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas, Ikeja, in Lagos in January 2015.

In 2004, Ojo started producing her films, with her debut production being Bolutife, and subsequently Bofeboko, Ololufe, Esan and Okunkun Biribiri.

The actress at 21, married a Lagos-based movie marketer in 1999 and took a break from pursuing her career. She later had a son and a daughter: Felix Ojo and Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, but later divorced their father.

Ojo launched her NGO, Pinkies Foundation, which caters to children with special needs and the less privileged, in May 2011. She celebrated the fifth anniversary of the foundation on 1 May 2016 at the R&A City Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.