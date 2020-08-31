By Kazeem Ugbodaga Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo on Sunday said no force from hell can stop the church in Nigeria from advancing. Oyedepo spoke in view of recent events that had threatened to emasculate churches in Nigeria, especially the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. Speaking at the at First Service, Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ogun State, Oyedepo said God would always lead the Christians in the right direction. According to him, God would render the enemies of the church helpless as they would keep biting their fingers and gnashing their teeth.

“I’m sure Church here will like to know that today, 30th August 2020, God by His grace has helped us: 535 new Churches are starting this morning. “That’s a gushing in the midst of the desert. The devil should be crying because that’s where he belongs; he is in hell where there is weeping and gnashing of teeth; he shouldn’t have one space of joy. “In spite of all the noise. I fear God, I said to my associate yesterday, “I don’t even know whether we need to announce this anymore”, but we must declare it so that the devil can keep being tormented. My team had over 2,000 souls this week. Things are getting better for the Lord is on the throne. “The devil should be crying. Can I tell you this? No force from hell can stop the Church in Nigeria from advancing. That’s the proof, just be led by the Lord,” he said.

Oyedepo also said Ota used to be the home of armed bandits, saying thst when “we started construction here: you would find people in the daylight, no mask; bring their chest out, bring their guns, “stop” (armed robbery). Broad daylight! “Since we came to Canaanland 1999, no armed robber has ever stepped into Canaanland. How dare you? How will you get there? During construction, we had over 2,000 people working here. They were collecting cash as daily paid people. Not one person said, “bring your money.” How dare you! “When God leads, He protects the led. Please don’t go outside of His leading; it is a risk. You know I have been announcing, “no robber entered the house”, have you ever seen them attempt it? No. Can you see a dog trying to harass a lion? Because it’s a rabid dog? No. When a rabid dog sees a lion, the rabies clears “Have you ever seen a lion despise fire? No go inside the fire, you (lion) will fry and be used for pepper soup. There is no lion that doesn’t know fire. It’s my territory: when you set fire there (the lion runs away). Territory in the place of fire, don’t try it. You know the Lion urinates around his territory to secure it but when it sees fire, the urine dries straight. That’s how witches and wizards will be helpless when God leads you.”