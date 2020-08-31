Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases are flattening out with 138 new cases recorded across the nation on Sunday.

The figure represents an extreme drop in infections in over five months, signifying that Nigeria may already have reached the peak and is now flattening the curve.

The 138 new COVID-19 cases raked in on Sunday were far lower than the 250 cases recorded on Saturday,

Of the new cases reported today, Plateau toppled Lagos for the fifth time consecutively, with 55 infections.

Lagos recorded just 15 infections.

The 138 cases were recorded in 14 states.

Only two deaths were reported across the nation to put the overall death toll at 1,013.

Till date, 53,865 cases have been confirmed and 41,513 cases have been discharged, according to the NCDC.





Below are the figures for the states

Plateau-55

Lagos-15

Ebonyi-11

Oyo-11

Abia-8

Anambra-7

FCT-7

Rivers-7

Kaduna-6

Ondo-5

Kwara-3

Bauchi-1

Benue-1

Edo-1

53,865 confirmed

41,513 discharged

1,013 deaths