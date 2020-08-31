Cartel Music boss, talented music producer and Nigerian recording artiste Alhaji Tekno aka Slim daddy, seems to be cooking some music in his studio.

By Jennifer Okundia

Augustine Miles Kelechi, popularly known as Tekno revealed a possible music he is working on by sharing a photo of himself working in his studio with the caption below.

🪂🏵️🌼🌀

He recently joined forces with record producer Chris Alvin Sunday professionally known as Krizbeatz or KrizBeatz the drummer Boy, on their banging jam entitled ‘Toe Toe’

Krizbeatz is best known for producing Tekn’s debut single “Pana.”