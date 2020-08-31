Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sen. Ike Nwachukwu, received an early birthday message from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sen. Ike Nwachukwu will clock 80 on September 1, 2020.

In a letter to the former minister, the President saluted him for “distinguished service to the nation.”

President Muhammadu Buhari said: “Please accept my warm greetings and hearty felicitation on your 80th birthday.

“On behalf of the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, I am delighted to share this auspicious moment of great joy, deep reflection, and thanksgiving with you.

“Your contribution to nation-building has been most remarkable, exemplary and commendable, particularly your service as Minister of Employment, Labour and Productivity, twice appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, with an exceptional diplomatic profile, military governor and Senator in the Fourth Republic.

“In all the public offices you served, which include a meritorious and highly decorated military career, transitioning into political appointments, elected position and a towering credential of achievements in the international community, your trademark honesty, integrity and forthrightness shone brilliantly.

“Your love for our country and its citizens, and desire for a greater Nigeria continuously propels your courage, dedication and diligence. Your attainment of this golden age, marks continued progression within select group elders whose mien reaffirms the values of what is best amongst us.

“Our nation is indeed proud of you. Happy birthday!’’



