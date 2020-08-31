By Taiwo Okanlawon

Following MultiChoice’s announcement to adjust subscriptions, subscribers are to pay more to view channels on DStv and GOtv networks with effect from Monday.

MultiChoice in a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe said the price adjustment was arrived at after careful consideration of the market and a review of its business operations.

“We have made efforts to contain any price adjustments on subscription prices. However, to ensure the sustainability of the business, we have to consider financial impacts, including inflation as well as increased content and operational costs,” Ugbe said in the statement.

“As such, we have reviewed the prices of some of our bouquets so that we can continue to survive as a business and bring quality entertainment to our customers.

“To arrive at the decision to adjust prices, we took into account many factors, including the impact on the customer, current inflation, content costs and efficiencies within the company.”

Ugbe said the packages will continue to be available at varying pricing points to allow subscribers flexibility in price and choice without compromising quality or variety.

“To this end, only the prices of some of the bouquets have been reviewed upwards while the lower bouquets have been left untouched,” he added.