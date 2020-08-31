Lagos Health Commissioner Professor Akin Abayomi has overcome COVID-19, just a week after he announced he was hit by the bug.

Now, he has tested negative to the virus.

The development was announced on Twitter today by commisisoner for information, Gbenga Omotosho.

“It is with gratitude to God that I announce the recovery & subsequent negative test for #COVID19 of the Honorable Commissioner for Health and #COVID19Lagos Deputy Incident Commander.

“He will be returning to his full duties gradually and remains resolute in delivering the mandate of Governor Jide Sanwoolu, whom he says stood by him steadfastly in these trying times and is very appreciative of.

“#COVID19Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babjide Sanwoolu is excited by the news and urges Lagosians to realise that #COVID19 is still with us. He reiterated the need for citizens to keep obeying the #COVID19 public advisories & guidelines”.

Abayomi announced he was COVID-19 positive on 24 August.