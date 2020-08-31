By TaiwoOkanlawon

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards have basically been the Lady Gaga’s show, as the American singer and songwriter went home with five honours from nine nominations.

The awards include Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Cinematography for “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande.

The fashion icon also took home the inaugural MTV Tricon Award, for being a triple-icon in music, acting, fashion, and activism. The award which was presented to her by Bella Hadid was invented for her, a remake Video Vanguard Award (formerly named for Michael Jackson).

The event which had been cancelled severally due to coronavirus was hosted by actress and singer, Keke Palmer. The event happened: live and virtually.

Addressing fans, Lady Gaga, she gave yet another iconic speech. “I truly never could’ve imagined that someday I would be given an award like this that honored me for so many of my passions,” she said.

“I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight. Everybody at home that is their own form of a Tricon. I think right now of three things that define who you are and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery,” she added.

Then, she went on to address the current moment. “I know a renaissance is coming,” Gaga said, “and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love.” She concluded with a fittingly Italian moment, telling viewers, “Wear a mask, it’s a sign of respect.”

Performing artists took the stage in different locations around NYC, in order to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. They include BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande.





Other winners are Ariana Grande, BTS, while The Weeknd won video of the year for “Blinding Lights,” Taylor Swift for Best Direction, Doja Cat for the category of Best New Artist, and Megan Thee Stallion won the category for Best Hip-Hop.

MTV also gave out new pandemic-era awards for Best Music Video from home to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, with “Stuck With U,” and Best Quarantine Performance was given to CNCO.

See the full list of winners below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (WINNER)

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” (WINNER)

Anderson.Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

BEST POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” (WINNER)

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

BEST K-POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (WINNER)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans” (WINNER)

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (WINNER)

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (WINNER)

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”