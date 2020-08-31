By Friday Idachaba

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi Chapter, said it has accepted in good faith, the decision of the Supreme Court dismissing its appeal against the election of Governor Yahaya Bello.

In a statement by PDP Publicity Secretary, Bode Ogunmola, on Monday in Lokoja, said it accepted in good faith the ruling of the Apex Court and left the “final judgment in the hands of God.”

Meanwhile, it commended the party’s flagbearers on Nov. 16, 2019, Governorship Election, Mr Musa Wada, and his running mate, Mr Sam Aro, for their perseverance.

“While the higher court in the land has given its verdict, the PDP has no choice than to accept it and go ahead to appreciate the resilience of members and the teeming supporters of the party,” the party said.

The party also appreciated its legal team and paid tribute to all those who either died, got maimed or injured during the election.

“We thank God for the grace and the courage to go this far. We believe that He has the ultimate say,” the party said.

NAN