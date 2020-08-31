By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed door with the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoh Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.

The aim of the visit was not known.

Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Bashir Ahmad tweeted Adeboye’s visit on his verified tweeter handle.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor E. A. Adeboye at the State House, Abuja.”

Also at the meeting were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.