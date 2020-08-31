John Felagha, former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper, is dead.

Felagha died on Sunday at the age of 26.

The Nigerian Football Federation confirmed that he died in Senegal.

The NFF on Monday said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Felagha represented the nation at the 2009 U17 FIFA World Cup held in Nigeria

Felagha also represented the nation at the 2013 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) and U20 FIFA World Cup in 2015.

He had a spell with KAS Eupen, a Belgium second division side.

His football career was cut short by injury and was the coach at Aspire Academy until his death.