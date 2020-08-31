By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Dr Stella Immanuel, the controversial woman who took the world by storm in July when she claimed that Hydroxychloroquine is the potential cure for Coronavirus, has said it has been prophesied that President Donald Trump will win forthcoming US presidential poll.

US goes to poll to vote in a new president on 3 November, 2020.

Immanuel has been dubbed a die-hard fan of Trump, which was why her claims that antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and antibacterial drug, Zithromax, were effective cures for the coronavirus, were punctured.

The world moved against her as fake. She was branded as simply playing the Trump’s card, who had once touted hydroxychloroquine as cure for Coronavirus.

On Monday, Immanuel took to her tweeter page to declare her support for Trump’s re-election.

Immanuel, who claimed to be a preacher and a pastor said plainly that Trump was going to win, saying she saw it and that it had been prophesied.

“Thinking to myself today. President Trump is going to win. I saw it and it has been prophesied.





“The loony left will need Xanax, Ativan or straight up haldol because they will lose their minds completely. Stock up on food, essentials and armo for storm before the calm,” she tweeted.

