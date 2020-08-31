India has set the world record in reporting the biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases, logging 78,761 cases in one fell swoop.

The record set on Sunday eclipsed the 77,299 cases reported in the United States on 16 July.

India now has 3.54 million cases, just 250,000 lower than Brazil’s 3,862,311 cases.

While Brazil is the world’s second worst hit by the coronavirus, the United States remains the clear grim leader by miles.

By Sunday night, the U.S.has reported 6,173,236 COVID-19 cases and 187,000 deaths.

India, number three in the world has a death toll of 63,498, about half of Brazil’s 120,896.

India’s COVID-19 death toll jumped by 948 to hit the new figure, the federal health ministry data showed.