By Obinna Unaeze

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, on Monday said that he would not hesitate to serve as Nigeria’s President if given the opportunity by the electorate.

Kalu made the remark in Minna during a private visit to two former leaders of the country, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd) and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

“I am still in the Senate, and I will seek for re-election into the senate but if our people want me to serve as President I will not hesitate,” he said.

He said that there was no zoning in the APC constitution, adding that any person in the party can contest for the position of the President.

“Zoning is not a constitutional matter in APC, any person can contest any post in APC,” he said.

On the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, he alleged that there was sabotage in the country’s security system.

“It seems that there is a lot of sabotage in our security system,” he said.

The Chief Whip, who was a former governor of Abia expressed optimism that the National Assembly would continue to collaborate with the executive in tackling the security challenges in the country.





“We will address the issue of sabotage in the Nigeria security system,” he said.

NAN